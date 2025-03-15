Lbp Am Sa Boosts Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Lbp Am Sa raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $3,817,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,733 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Wedbush downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Stock Up 2.2 %

VICI stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

