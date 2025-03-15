Lbp Am Sa Boosts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Lbp Am Sa grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 869.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2,350.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $457.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $508.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.45. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $411.15 and a 52 week high of $584.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.63.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

