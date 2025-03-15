Lbp Am Sa Buys 17,861 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Lbp Am Sa lifted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 196.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR stock opened at $339.47 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $223.41 and a one year high of $421.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $363.85 and its 200 day moving average is $320.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -174.09 and a beta of 1.06.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

