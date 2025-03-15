Lbp Am Sa Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lbp Am Sa raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 158.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 67,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.42.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

