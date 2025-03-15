Lbp Am Sa Purchases 57,228 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Lbp Am Sa grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 212.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,228 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Clorox were worth $13,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Clorox by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 300.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $147.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.37.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.62.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

