Lbp Am Sa Purchases Shares of 193,057 The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Lbp Am Sa acquired a new position in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 193,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00. The Campbell Soup Company has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

