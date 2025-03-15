Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock Position Lowered by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,227,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,244,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,104,000 after acquiring an additional 193,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,322,000 after acquiring an additional 152,622 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,281,000 after acquiring an additional 223,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Lincoln National by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,355,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after buying an additional 207,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

