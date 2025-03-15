Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the February 13th total of 86,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Lument Finance Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lument Finance Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LFT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 55,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,957. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $142.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.05.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

