M & L Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,700 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

M & L Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Western Digital accounts for 0.1% of M & L Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,980,047 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $177,700,000 after acquiring an additional 586,924 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 976,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,575.36. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Western Digital from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.47.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $44.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

