Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $619,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,917,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,521,000 after acquiring an additional 130,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,308,000 after acquiring an additional 82,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 213.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,169,000 after acquiring an additional 687,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,249,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.16. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.10 and a fifty-two week high of $312.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.56.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

