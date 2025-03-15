Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) VP Renee Straber Sells 3,139 Shares

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.48. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Masco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.32.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

