MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 2075054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MGTX

MeiraGTx Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $608.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 633.05% and a negative return on equity of 146.38%. Equities research analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 35,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $231,878.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,026,309.94. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $150,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,166.63. This trade represents a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeiraGTx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. Sanofi bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter valued at $74,284,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at $9,349,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth $5,212,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,795,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,636,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.