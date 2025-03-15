Michael Louis Giorgio Buys 5,700 Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Stock

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) insider Michael Louis Giorgio purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,070.40. This trade represents a 315.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MVB Financial Price Performance

MVB Financial stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.03. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $46.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Equities analysts predict that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

MVB Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MVB Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in MVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $7,558,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 99.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in MVB Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MVB Financial

MVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.