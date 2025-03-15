Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MC

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of MC stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.72. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $260,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,116. This represents a 47.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $94,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227 shares in the company, valued at $90,798. This trade represents a 51.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,721 shares of company stock worth $1,677,017 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $3,433,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,784,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 804,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,141,000 after purchasing an additional 96,720 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $9,149,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.