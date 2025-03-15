Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 21.86%.
Monarch Cement Price Performance
Shares of MCEM opened at $223.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.78 and its 200-day moving average is $209.66. Monarch Cement has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $305.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.60.
Monarch Cement Company Profile
