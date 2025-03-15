Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 21.86%.

Monarch Cement Price Performance

Shares of MCEM opened at $223.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.78 and its 200-day moving average is $209.66. Monarch Cement has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $305.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Monarch Cement Company Profile

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

