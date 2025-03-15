Monimus Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. BrightView makes up approximately 1.3% of Monimus Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BrightView by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BrightView by 293.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $13.25 on Friday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BrightView in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BrightView from $11.30 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. William Blair upgraded BrightView from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BrightView from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrightView presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.41.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

