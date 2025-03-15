Monimus Capital Management LP Invests $849,000 in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 90,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Portillo’s by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 104,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTLO shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $919.11 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.80. Portillo’s Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

