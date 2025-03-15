Monimus Capital Management LP Takes $339,000 Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after buying an additional 303,589 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 297,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 26,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $2.78 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $230.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 96.35% and a negative return on equity of 71.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on CDXS

About Codexis

(Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.