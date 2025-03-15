Monimus Capital Management LP Takes Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in CarGurus by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 202,366.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CarGurus by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 399,500.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $767,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 400,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,344,959. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $378,194.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 95,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,438.58. This represents a 9.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,388 shares of company stock worth $2,204,338. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 171.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $41.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.41.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

