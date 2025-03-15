Montis Financial LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

