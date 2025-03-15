Montis Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 194.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,693 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,650,000 after purchasing an additional 940,747 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.