Montis Financial LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Montis Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 0.8% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $146.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.56 and a 200-day moving average of $156.27. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $124.32 and a one year high of $167.30.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

