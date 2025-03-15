Montis Financial LLC Purchases 1,895 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Montis Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $94.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.27 and its 200 day moving average is $99.54. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

