Montis Financial LLC Sells 5,368 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Montis Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Integras Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,699,000. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000.

DGRO stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

