Montis Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Montis Financial LLC reduced its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 107,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $27.66 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $27.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

