Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,080 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 193,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA opened at $33.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

