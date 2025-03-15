Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 14,699 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 218.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.64 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

