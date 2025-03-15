Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 209,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after buying an additional 23,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,306,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DMXF opened at $69.04 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $63.32 and a 52-week high of $73.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $842.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.