Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $635,000 Stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $2,415,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $82,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,347.04. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

NASDAQ LIND opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 3.12. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $14.34.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

