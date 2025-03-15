Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in RENN Fund were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RENN Fund by 15.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 670,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 90,668 shares during the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RENN Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCG opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. RENN Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.88.

About RENN Fund

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

