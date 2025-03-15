Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,757 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 57,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 31,019 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

