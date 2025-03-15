Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 112,873 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,873 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $156,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in RTX by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in RTX by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,910,000 after purchasing an additional 375,781 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 6.5% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in RTX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE RTX opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $173.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $135.36.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.