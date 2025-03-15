Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 400,516 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 217.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,516 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $240,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $378.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $410.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The firm has a market cap of $367.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

