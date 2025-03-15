Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 184,264 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,030,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,264 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $181,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,119,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,205,000 after purchasing an additional 173,034 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,887,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Argus set a $130.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 2.0 %

BSX stock opened at $97.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average of $91.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.53 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,845.33. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,302 shares of company stock worth $14,319,269. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

