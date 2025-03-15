New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Trading Up 2.8 %

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.57. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 52 week low of $67.50 and a 52 week high of $84.00.

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

