NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW) Short Interest Up 58.3% in February

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 34.7 %

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 13,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,105. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

See Also

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

