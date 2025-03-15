Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nutrien (TSE:NTRGet Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NTR. Barclays lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.00.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NTR opened at C$72.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$60.74 and a twelve month high of C$83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$73.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$68.34.

Insider Activity at Nutrien

In other Nutrien news, Director Michael Jeremiah Hennigan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$73.98 per share, with a total value of C$369,910.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Thompson acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$71.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,051.50. Insiders have bought 18,840 shares of company stock worth $1,285,304 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

