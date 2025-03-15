PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $102.33, but opened at $97.41. PACCAR shares last traded at $99.26, with a volume of 912,829 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average of $106.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,129.15. This represents a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,929.63. This represents a 86.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,398,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,334,000 after purchasing an additional 178,813 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in PACCAR by 50.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,792,000 after purchasing an additional 80,749 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 5.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

