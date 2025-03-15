Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 2.4 %

PKG stock opened at $196.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.58.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.99%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

