Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Paramount Global has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.7% per year over the last three years. Paramount Global has a payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Paramount Global to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PARA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

