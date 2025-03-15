Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of -10.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.72. 2,307,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,593. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

