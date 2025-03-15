Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Sells 530 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This represents a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average of $78.87. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

