PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.