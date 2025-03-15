PFG Advisors Decreases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,249,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,551,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $77.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.14. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $68.34 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

