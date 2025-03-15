PFG Advisors Has $670,000 Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 168,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Manulife Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,408,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,237,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of MFC opened at $29.45 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.45%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

