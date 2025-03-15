PFG Advisors Has $730,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,260 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,895,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $235,761,000 after buying an additional 586,114 shares in the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 170,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,676,962 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $107,052,000 after acquiring an additional 393,809 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $437,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,159.61. This trade represents a 40.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 8,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $319,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,809.20. The trade was a 54.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,895 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $183.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

