PFG Advisors Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

PFG Advisors grew its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in IES were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of IES by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IES during the third quarter worth $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of IES by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at IES

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $118,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,957,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,949,664. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 56.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IES from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of IESC stock opened at $181.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.05 and a 200-day moving average of $219.75. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.83 and a 12-month high of $320.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.57.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

