PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

