Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,596 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,196 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,971,846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $380,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $229,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,907 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $82,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $75,872,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 27,868.5% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 757,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 755,236 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WYNN. Mizuho increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip G. Satre bought 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,095.10. The trade was a 185.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.55. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

