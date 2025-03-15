PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,918,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768,117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth $42,193,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth $39,628,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Haleon by 49.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,152,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,841 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Haleon by 25.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HLN opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.1166 dividend. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

